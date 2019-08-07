Gold price hit all time high at Rs 86,100 per tola

KARACHI: The Gold prices in Pakistan have hit a record high as the price of per tola reached to 86,100 on Wednesday after an increase of Rs1700, ARY News reported.

The price of 10-gram gold also witnessed an increase and was traded at Rs 73,816.

Meanwhile, the exchange rate of the dollar dropped by 40 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs 158.25 as compared with the last closing at Rs 158.65.

On the other hand, the KSE-100 Index closed on Wednesday at 30277 points with a negative change of 723 points.

Gold prices continued spiraling upward on Tuesday owing to a surge in prices of the precious metal in the international market.

The per tola price of gold reached Rs84,400 after an increase of Rs400 whereas 10 grams of gold surged by Rs343 to Rs72,360.

