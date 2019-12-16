Gold price continues to rise in local market

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market on Monday edged up by Rs150 to Rs84,950 per tola, ARY News reported.

The rate of 10 grams of yellow metal also increased by Rs128 to Rs72,830.

Meanwhile, gold prices in international market steadied on Monday as the dollar weakened and investors sought more clarity on the “phase one” trade deal between the United States and China.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,475.50 per ounce by 0821 GMT after prices came under some early pressure in the Asian session on initial optimism over the trade deal. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,480.10.

Despite some signs of caution, equities remained in positive territory, limiting bullion’s advance, after the world’s top two economies announced the “phase one” agreement and suspended some tariffs on each other’s goods that were due to go into effect on Sunday.

