Gold price continues to soar in local market

KARACHI: The gold prices on Thursday increased by Rs450 per tola and traded at Rs 91,500 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of yellow metal saw an increase of Rs385 and traded at Rs78,446.

Meanwhile, the gold prices in the global market held onto gains on Thursday, supported by concerns over the potential impact on the global economic growth of a fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak in China which has killed 170 people.

Spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,579.63 per ounce by 1220 GMT after rising 0.7% on Wednesday, while U.S. gold futures were 0.6% higher at $1,579.00 per ounce.

Elsewhere, palladium lost 0.2% to $2,283.85 per ounce, having hit a record high of $2,582.19 on Jan. 20 on supply worries. Silver gained 1.1% to $17.74, while platinum fell 0.4%, to $970.23.

Comments

comments