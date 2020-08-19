Gold price declines by Rs2,600 in domestic market

KARACHI: The per-tola gold price on Wednesday dipped by Rs2,600 and was traded at 119,900 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed decrease of Rs 2,572 and was traded at Rs 102,794, said All Pakistan Jewelers Association.

Meanwhile, gold prices in the international market fell by $19 to $1,988 per ounce.

Gold dipped below $2,000 an ounce on Wednesday partly in response to a pause in the dollar’s slide as investors awaited more details on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s strategy to revive the pandemic-hit U.S. economy, Reuters reported.

Spot gold fell 0.8% to $1,984.74 per ounce by 1201 GMT, having hit a one-week high of $2,014.97 on Tuesday.

Earlier on August 18, the per tola gold price had witnessed an increase of Rs2800 to Rs 122,500 in the domestic market.

Likewise, 10-gram gold price had also increased by Rs2401 to Rs 105,024, according to the chairman of the All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers.

Meanwhile, yellow metal prices in the international market had climbed 1% to surpass the $2,000-mark on Tuesday, as the dollar weakened to a more than two-year low.

