Gold price rises in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price on Tuesday registered an increase of Rs 500 to Rs 109,900 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the rate of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs429 to Rs94,222.

In the international market, gold prices scaled a more than the four-month peak on Tuesday, as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields slumped after data showed consumer confidence dropped slightly in the United States.

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,890.45 per ounce by 10:35 a.m. EDT (1435 GMT), having earlier hit its highest since Jan. 8 at $1,895.56. U.S. gold futures gained 0.5% to $1,893, according to Reuters.

Earlier on May 21, the per tola gold price had registered an increase of Rs 1,900 to Rs 109,500 in the domestic market.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad had said that the rate of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs 1,628 to Rs 93,875.

