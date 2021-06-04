Gold prices fall in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price on Friday registered a decrease of Rs 1,550 to Rs 111,000 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the rate of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs 985 to Rs 95,165.

In the international market, gold rebounded from a more than two-week low on Friday after a rise in U.S. non-farm payrolls fell short of expectations, although bullion was still on course to register its biggest weekly decline since March.

Spot gold jumped 1.2% to $1,892.65 per ounce by 11:39 a.m. EDT (15:39 GMT), having earlier in the day hit its lowest since May 19 at $1,855.59. It was down 0.6% for the week so far, according to Reuters.

Earlier on June 2, gold rates had registered a decline in the domestic market on Wednesday as per tola price of yellow metal fell by Rs550 to Rs112,300.

Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of gold had dropped by Rs470 to Rs96,269, according to All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad.

