Gold price shoots up in domestic market

KARACHI: Gold prices in the domestic market witnessed an upward trend on Tuesday, ARY News reported quoting Sindh Jewelers Association.

According to details, the per tola price of the precious metal went down by Rs 500 today after which it traded at Rs111,00 per tola.

On the other hand, the 10-gram gold prices also witnessed a decline of Rs 429 per 10 gram and traded at Rs95,165 per 10 gram.

According to Reuters, gold prices in the international market inched higher on Tuesday as the dollar weakened, though the start of COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States and Canada buoyed hopes of a swifter global economic recovery and kept the metal’s gains in check.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,831.64 per ounce by 0322 GMT, while U.S. gold futures gained 0.3% to $1,836.50.

Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.7% to $23.99 an ounce, platinum added 0.1% to $1,008.76 and palladium gained 0.4% to $2,300.45.

