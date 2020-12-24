Gold price rises in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price on Thursday witnessed an increase of Rs200 to Rs112,800 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal increased by Rs171 to Rs96,707 according to the All Pakistan Jewelers Association.

According to Reuters, gold prices rose on Thursday backed by a weaker dollar ahead of a widely expected Brexit trade deal, with uncertainties around a new variant of the coronavirus overshadowing vaccine optimism.

Spot gold was up 0.1% higher at $1,873.96 per ounce by 1233 GMT. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,878.60.

Earlier on December 23, the per-tola gold price had fallen by Rs200 to Rs112,550 in the domestic market.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal had decreased by Rs172 to Rs96,493, according to the All Pakistan Jewelers Association.

