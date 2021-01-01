Gold price rises in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price on Friday witnessed an increase of Rs500 to Rs114,450 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the rate of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs429 to Rs98122 today.

According to Reuters, gold steadied as the dollar extended losses on Thursday, with the metal on track for its best year in a decade on economic uncertainty and as governments worldwide doled out massive stimulus to lessen the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spot gold was trading around $1,892.97 per ounce by 1:53 p.m. EST (1853 GMT). U.S. gold futures settled up 0.1%, at $1,895.10.

Earlier on December 30, gold prices in the domestic market had remained unchanged. Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad had said that the gold rates stood the same at Rs113,600 per tola in the local market.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price remained at Rs97,393, he had added.

