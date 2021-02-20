Gold price rises in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price on Saturday registered an increase of Rs550 to Rs110,300 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the rate of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs472 to Rs94,564 today.

In the international market, gold prices edged higher on Friday, recovering from a more than seven-month low hit earlier as the U.S. dollar eased, but rising Treasury yields kept bullion on course for its biggest weekly drop since early January, said Reuters.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,780.86 per ounce by 02:17 p.m. EST (1917 GMT), after falling to its lowest since July 2 at $1,759.29 earlier.

Earlier on February 19, the per tola gold price on Friday witnessed a decrease of Rs450 to Rs109,750 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad had said that the rate of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs381 to Rs94,092.

