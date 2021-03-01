Gold prices rise in domestic market

KARACHI: Gold prices went up to Rs92,839 per 10 grams on Monday in the domestic market, showing a rise of Rs161 from Saturday, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the per tola gold price has registered an increase of Rs200 to Rs108,300 in the local market.

In the international market, gold jumped over 1% on Monday as a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields pushed investors to bullion again as a refuge from inflation following the passage of a $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus package.

Spot gold was up 0.5% to $1,742.30 per ounce at 1151 GMT, after rising as much as 1.5% to $1,759.53 earlier in the session, according to Reuters.

Earlier on February 27, the per tola gold price had witnessed a decrease of Rs900 to Rs108,100 in the domestic market.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad had said that the rate of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs770 to Rs92,678.

