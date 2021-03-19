Gold price rises in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price on Friday registered an increase of Rs600 to Rs107,200 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the rate of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs515 to Rs91,906.

Gold edged higher on Friday, on track for a second consecutive weekly gain, as a slight retreat by the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields offered support to the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,741.60 an ounce by 1143 GMT, with bullion up more than 0.8% over the week. U.S. gold futures gained 0.3% to $1,738.

Read More: Gold prices witness steep decline in local market

Earlier on March 17, the per tola gold price had witnessed a decrease of Rs800 to Rs106,400 in the domestic market.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad had said that the rate of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs680 to Rs91,220 that day.

Comments

comments