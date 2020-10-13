Gold price reaches Rs116,500 per tola in domestic market

KARACHI: The price of gold remained stable on Tuesday and traded at Rs116,500 per tola in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the yellow metal remained constant and traded at Rs99,879, according to All Pakistan Jewellers Association.

Gold edged lower on Tuesday in the international market as the dollar rebounded, although the metal is likely to be supported going forward due to an eventual U.S. stimulus package that will boost its appeal as a hedge against the resultant inflation.

Spot gold inched 0.1% lower to $1,919.76 per ounce by 0813 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.3% at $1,922.70 per ounce.

Read More: Gold price shoots up in domestic market

Silver fell 0.8% to $24.90 per ounce, platinum dipped 0.3% to $870.75, while palladium rose 0.6% to $2,416.51.

Comments

comments