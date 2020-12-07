Gold down by Rs300 in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price witnessed a decline of Rs300 in the domestic market on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The new price of per tola gold now stands at 110,000, said Chairman All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association, Muhammad Arshad.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal decreased by Rs257 to Rs94,307, according to the All Pakistan Jewelers Association.

In the international market, yellow metal decreased by $8 and was traded at $1,831 per ounce.

According to Reuters, gold prices in global market fell on overall optimism over this week’s coronavirus vaccine rollout in Britain and as the dollar bounced off a multi-year low.

Spot gold prices were 0.3% lower at $1,832.30 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,836.10.

Silver fell 1.4% to $23.82 per ounce and platinum dropped 2.8% to $1,024.83, while palladium was down 0.9% at $2,322.30.

