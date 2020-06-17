Gold rates down Rs150 per tola in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price registered a decrease of Rs150 to Rs98,550 in the domestic market on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal decreased by Rs128 to Rs84,490, according to All Pakistan Jewelers Association.

The per tola gold price on Tuesday increased by Rs600 to Rs98,700 in the domestic market.

Meanwhile, gold prices in the international market fell on Wednesday, pressured by a stronger dollar and as optimism over a potential COVID-19 drug and economic recovery dented demand for bullion and supported riskier assets.

Spot gold was down 0.7% at $1,715.27 an ounce by 1026 GMT and U.S. gold futures fell 0.9% to $1,721.40.

Elsewhere, palladium rose 0.2% to $1,934.81 an ounce, while platinum lost 0.9% to $813.31. Silver was up 0.3% at $17.44

