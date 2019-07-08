Gold price increases to Rs78,550 per tola

KARACHI: Gold prices on Monday increased by Rs450 per tola, closing in at Rs 78550, ARY News reported.

Price of 10 grams of gold also saw an increase of 334, closing at Rs67330.

On the other hand, the US Dollar traded at Rs 157.32 in interbank, gaining 40 paisa on Monday.

According to Forex dealers, the dollar edged up Rs40 paisa, clocking in at Rs157.32.

However, the price of Euro decreased by 04 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs 176.65 as compared to the last closing at 176.69, reported the State Bank.

The price of Japanese yen remained constant at 1.45, whereas the increase of 08 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which traded at Rs 197.10 as compared to last closing at Rs 197.02.

Exchange rates of UAE Dirham jumped by 11 paisa whereas Saudi Riyal soared by 10 paisa after which they were traded at Rs 42.83 and Rs 41.94 against Rs 42.72 and Rs 41.84 respectively.

