Gold price jumps Rs600 per tola in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price witnessed an increase of Rs600 to Rs98,700 in the domestic market on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal increased Rs515 to Rs84,619, according to All Pakistan Jewelers Association.

Gold prices rose on Tuesday supported by a weaker dollar as well as the U.S. Federal Reserve’s announcement of details of a plan to start buying corporate debt to revive the country’s economy.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,729.05 per ounce by 0924 GMT, after falling more than 1% before the Fed announcement on Monday. U.S. gold futures gained 0.6% to $1,737.

Palladium climbed 2.6% to $1,956.62 per ounce, having earlier hit its highest since June 10 at $1,965.21.

Platinum rose 0.7% to $817.30, having dipped to a one-month low on Monday. Silver eased 0.2% to $17.40.

