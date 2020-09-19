Gold price jumps Rs450 per tola in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price witnessed an increase of Rs450 to Rs115,100 in the domestic market on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Likewise, the rate of 10-gram gold also increased by Rs300 to Rs98,679, according to the All Pakistan Jewelers Association.

Meanwhile, gold prices in the international market rose as the dollar slipped.

Spot gold climbed 0.4% to $1,951.13 per ounce, having fallen to a one-week low in the previous session.

U.S. gold futures were up 0.6% at $1,960.80.

The dollar index was down 0.1% against its rivals, making gold more attractive for buyers holding other currencies.

Silver fell 0.5% to $26.97 per ounce, platinum dipped 0.4% to $936.69 and palladium slipped 0.8% to $2,316.58.

Earlier on September 15, the per tola gold price had witnessed an increase of Rs400 to Rs114,400 in the domestic market.

According to All Pakistan Jewelers Association, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal had increased by Rs343 to Rs98,080.

