Gold price jumps Rs1500 per tola in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price witnessed an increase of Rs1500 to Rs113,750 in the domestic market on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Likewise, the rate of 10-gram gold increased by Rs 1,329 to Rs97,522, according to All Pakistan Jewelers Association.

Meanwhile, prices of the precious yellow metal in international market rose by $16 per ounce to $1916, resulting in an increase in domestic prices of gold, said the spokesperson of the jeweler’s association.

Gold edged higher on Tuesday as the dollar weakened, though gains were capped by improved appetite for riskier assets after U.S. President Donald Trump left the hospital where he was treated for COVID-19, said Reuters.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,917.86 an ounce by 1205 GMT, having hit its highest in almost two weeks on Monday at $1,918.36. U.S. gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,923.90.

Earlier on October 3, the per tola gold price had witnessed a decline of Rs450 to Rs 111,650 in the domestic market.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal had decreased by Rs369 to Rs95,721, according to the All Pakistan Jewelers Association.

Rate of the precious yellow metal in international market had fallen by $10 per ounce to $1857, resulting in a decrease in domestic prices of gold, said a spokesperson of the jeweler’s association.

