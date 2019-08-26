Gold price jumps by Rs 450, traded at Rs 89,000 per tola

KARACHI: The price of 24 karat gold jumped by Rs 450 and was traded at Rs 89,000 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs 88,550, ARY News reported on Monday.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed an increase of Rs 386 and was traded at Rs 76,303 against Rs 75,917 of last day.

The price of silver raised by Rs 10 and was traded at Rs 1130 against Rs1120 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was increased by Rs 8.59 and was traded at Rs 968.80.

In the international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $3 was traded at $1531 as compared to last closing at $1528.

