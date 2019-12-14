Gold price reaches Rs84,800 per tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market on Thursday edged up by Rs200 to Rs84,800 per tola, ARY NEWS reported.

The rate of 10 grams of yellow metal also increased by Rs172 to Rs72,702.

The gold also witnessed an increase of four United States dollars (US$), raising the price to US$1476 per ounce.

Yesterday, the prices in the local market on Friday edged up by Rs100 to Rs84,600 per tola. The rate of 10 grams of yellow metal also increased by Rs85 to Rs72,530.

Gold prices on Thursday also increased Rs100 per tola.

Moreover, gold prices in the international market were steady on Friday as a weaker dollar helped offset pressures from an increased appetite for riskier assets following reports of a breakthrough in Sino-U.S. trade negotiations, while palladium scaled a fresh peak.

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,467.20 per ounce by 0452 GMT, but was up about 0.5% so far this week. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1% at $1,471.60.

