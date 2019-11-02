Gold price reaches Rs 87,880 per tola

KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday rose by Rs30 per tola and traded at Rs87,880 in the local market, ARY News reported.

Rate of 10 grams of the precious yellow metal increased by Rs27 to 74,344.

In the international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $04 and was traded at $1514 against the closing of $1506 on the last trading day.

The Gold prices on Friday increased by Rs30o per tola and traded at Rs87,850 in the local market.

Rate of 10 grams of the precious yellow metal increased by Rs257.

