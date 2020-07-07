Gold price remains stable at Rs106,000 per tola

KARACHI: The price of gold remained stable on Tuesday and traded at Rs106,000 per tola in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the yellow metal remained constant and traded at Rs90,877, according to All Pakistan Jewellers Association.

Meanwhile, gold prices in the international market fell by $7 to $1,777 per ounce.

According to Reuters, gold dipped on Tuesday as investors booked profits after bullion rallied to a near eight-year peak and as demand for dollars rose amid a new surge in COVID-19 cases.

Spot gold slipped 0.3% to $1,777.72 per ounce by 1,213 GMT after earlier touching a high of $1,786.91, just short of Wednesday’s nearly eight-year peak of $1,788.96.

Read More: Gold hits all-time high of Rs106,000 per tola

Earlier on July 6, gold prices had hit an all-time high of Rs106,000 per tola in the domestic market. According to the details, the per tola price of yellow metal had risen by Rs 1,100 to Rs106,000 while the 10-gram gold rate increased by Rs 943 to trade at Rs 90,877, according to All Pakistan Jewellers Association.

The increase in domestic gold prices was attributed to $7 per ounce rise in world gold rate to $1,784.

Comments

comments