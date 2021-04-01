Gold price rises in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price on Thursday registered an increase of Rs1900 to Rs104,600 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the rate of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs1629 to Rs89,677.

In the international market, gold rose on Thursday as a slight pullback in the dollar and U.S. bond yields helped bullion regain some its appeal as an inflation hedge against the backdrop of President Joe Biden’s multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure investment plan.

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,713.10 per ounce by 1052 GMT, after touching its lowest since March 8 at $1,677.61 on Wednesday. Most markets will be closed for Good Friday on April 2, according to Reuters.

Earlier on March 31st, the per tola gold price had witnessed a decrease of Rs3050 to Rs102,700 in the domestic market.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad had said that the rate of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs2,614 to Rs88,048.

