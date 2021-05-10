Gold price rises in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price on Monday registered an increase of Rs100 to Rs106,100 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the rate of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs86 to Rs90,963.

In the international market, gold prices hit a three-month high on Monday after last week’s miss on the U.S. jobs growth numbers kept the dollar under pressure and bolstered expectations that interest rates will remain low for some time.

According to Reuters, spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,840.11 per ounce by 10:49 a.m. EDT (1449 GMT), after touching its highest since Feb. 11 at $1,845.06. U.S. gold futures gained 0.5% to $1,839.90.

Earlier on April 28, gold rates dropped by Rs600 to Rs104,100 per tola in the domestic market.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of yellow metal had recorded an Rs414 drop and was traded at Rs89,248, according to Muhammad Arshad, chairman of the All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association.

In the International market, gold had gained on Tuesday as a rise in U.S. Treasury yields stalled and the dollar steadied near multi-week lows.

