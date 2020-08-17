Gold price reaches Rs119,700 per tola in domestic market     

KARACHI: The per tola gold price witnessed an increase of Rs 200 to Rs 119,700 in the domestic market on Monday , ARY News reported.

Likewise, 10-gram gold price increased to Rs 102,623 showing an increase of Rs 172, according to the chairman of the All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers.

According to Reuters, gold rose on Monday, consolidating around the $1,950 mark after sliding 4.5% last week, buoyed by a weaker dollar as investors await the fine print on the US Federal Reserve’s strategy to stem the economic toll from the coronavirus.

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $1,954.74 an ounce by 1157 GMT and US gold futures rose 0.7% to $1,963.00.

Earlier on August 15, the per tola gold price had witnessed an increase of Rs500 to Rs119,500 in the domestic market.

Rate of precious yellow metal in international markets increased by $10 per ounce to $1945, resulting in an increase in domestic prices of gold, a spokesperson of All Pakistan Jewelers Association had said.

