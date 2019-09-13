Gold price sheds Rs300 per tola

KARACHI: The per tola price of gold slashed by Rs300 and was traded at Rs 87,700 per tola, ARY News reported on Friday.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed a decrease of Rs 256 and was traded at Rs 75,531.

The price of silver bounced by Rs 20 and was traded at Rs 1110 against Rs 1090 per tola and that of 10 gram silver gained Rs 17.14 and was traded at Rs 951.64 against Rs 934.50 of last day.

In the international market, the price of per ounce gold decreased by $ 06 and was traded at $ 1507.

Earlier on Thursday, gold prices increased by Rs600 to Rs88,100 per tola in the local market.

The rate of 10 grams gold saw an increase of Rs514 and was traded at Rs75,531.

The yellow metal also rose in the international market ahead of a European Central Bank meeting, supported by lingering concerns around global growth, while an uptick in financial markets driven by hopes of a thaw in U.S.-China trade tensions kept the metal’s gains in check, Reuters adds.

Comments

comments