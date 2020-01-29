Gold price sheds Rs450 per tola

KARACHI: The gold prices on Wednesday decreased by Rs450 per tola and traded at Rs 91,050 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of yellow metal saw a decrease of Rs385 and traded at Rs78,060.

Meanwhile, gold edged higher in the global market after falling 1% in the previous session, on elevated concerns over an economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China, while investors awaited a policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve due later in the day.

Elsewhere, palladium advanced 0.5% to $2,301.40 an ounce, while platinum rose 0.4% to $989.05.

Silver rose 0.3% to $17.48, having earlier dipped to its lowest since Dec. 23 at $17.35. (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,568.90 per ounce by 0807 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,567.10.

