Gold price shoot up in Pakistan

KARACHI: Following the rise of gold value in global market, gold price in Pakistan has also shot up on Tuesday by Rs850 taking it to Rs67,200 per tola, ARY News reported.

The Sindh Sarafa Bazar Association said gold increased twice in a day.

“Since there was unusual fluctuation of gold price, therefore its price was decided twice in the day,” said President Sindh Sarafa Bazar Association Haroon Chand.

Haroon Chand said gold price went up by 10 dollar in global market taking it to 1,250 dollar per ounce.

In the local market, price of 10 grams gold has risen by Rs729 taking it to Rs57,613.

