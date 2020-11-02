Gold price shoots up in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price witnessed an increase of Rs1000 to Rs113,100 in the domestic market on Monday, ARY News reported.

Likewise, the rate of 10-gram gold increased by Rs 858 to Rs96,965, according to All Pakistan Jewelers Association.

Prices of the precious yellow metal in the international market rose by $9 per ounce to $1889, resulting in an increase in domestic prices of gold.

Gold prices rose on Monday as investors remained wary of the results of upcoming U.S. presidential elections and as a surge in COVID-19 cases and renewed lockdowns in some nations raised economic concerns.

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,886.66 per ounce by 1018 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.4% to $1,887.60.

Silver gained 1.2% to $23.92 an ounce, palladium rose 0.3% to $2,217.74 and platinum was up 0.3% at$851.14.

