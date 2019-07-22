Gold price surges to Rs83,950 per tola

KARACHI: The gold prices on Monday surged by Rs400 per tola and currently trading at Rs 83,950, ARY News reported.

The price of 10-gram gold also increased by Rs343 and trading at Rs71,973.

Earlier on Friday, the gold prices jumped by Rs650 and recorded an all-time high of Rs 84,000 per tola.

The greenback observed a significant increase in the interbank market trading at Rs 160.53 in contrast to the Rs 160.19 threshold breach recorded on Friday.

On the other hand, the KSE-100 Index closed today (Friday) at 32584points as compared to 32458.77 points on the last working day with a positive change of 125 points.

