Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Gold price surges to Rs83,950 per tola

Gold price

KARACHI: The gold prices on Monday surged by Rs400 per tola and currently trading at Rs 83,950, ARY News reported.

According to details, the per tola price of gold surged by Rs400 and trading at Rs 83,950.

The price of 10-gram gold also increased by Rs343 and trading at Rs71,973.

Earlier on Friday, the gold prices jumped by Rs650 and recorded an all-time high of  Rs 84,000 per tola.

 

The greenback observed a significant increase in the interbank market trading at Rs 160.53 in contrast to the Rs 160.19 threshold breach recorded on Friday.

Related image

Read More: Gold prices hit all-time high

On the other hand, the KSE-100 Index closed today (Friday) at 32584points as compared to 32458.77 points on the last working day with a positive change of 125 points.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Business

Pleased to meet PM Imran Khan, says IMF’s acting MD

Business

Indian govt wants antitrust review of Big Four accountants: source

Pakistan

Govt focusing on revival of industries in Pakistan: PM Imran Khan

Business

‘Canary in the coal mine’: Singapore woes ring trade alarm bells


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close