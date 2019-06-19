Gold prices reduce by Rs.100 after achieving historic high prior

Gold prices in the country fall Rs.100 per tola today (Wednesday) after achieving historic high, ARY News reported.

The current gold price per 10 gram has reduced by Rs.86 and now stands at 64600 rupees.

Gold prices reached an all-time high of Rs2200 per tola on Friday, according to the all Sindh Saraf and Jewelers Association.

Gold prices are also on a downwards spiral in the international market falling $6 per ounce, closing the exchange price at $1342.

On the other hand, the US dollar continued to soar against the Pakistani rupee on June 17, Monday as it recorded an increase of Rs.1.16 Paisas at the start of the trading week in the open market.

As per details, the US greenback is being traded at Rs157 in the open market.

Earlier on June 14, the worth of the greenback increased by Rs3.10 in the interbank market to reach Rs156.

On Thursday, the Pakistani rupee slid down by Rs0.54 against the greenback. The US dollar was being traded at Rs152.10 in the interbank market yesterday.

Following the upward trend in the interbank, the US dollar also strengthened in the open market with a surge of Rs0.40 to be sold at Rs152.40.

Comments

comments