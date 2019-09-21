Gold prices jump up in local and international markets

KARACHI: Gold prices observe a sizeable boost with an increase of Rs 600 per tola of Gold, the current price of a tola stands at, Rs 87500 in the open market, ARY News reported on Saturday.

After observing a few days of price dips, gold prices observed a surge today making up for the downfall.

10 grams of Gold currently stands at Rs 75017 with a 515 rupee increase.

International markets also observed increments in gold prices with the current value at dollar 1517 per ounce with an 18$ surge.

Gold rates fell by Rs250 to Rs86,900 per tola in the local market on September 20.

The price of 10 grams of yellow metal decreased by Rs215 to Rs74,502.

