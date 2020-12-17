KARACHI: Gold prices continued their upward trend for the third consecutive day as the per tola rate of the precious metal on Thursday witnessed an increase of Rs450 to Rs112,250 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal increased by 386 to Rs96,236, according to the All Pakistan Jewelers Association.

According to Reuters, gold prices rose as much as 1% on Thursday as the dollar index extended its slide on progress with U.S. stimulus plans and the Federal Reserve’s commitment to pump more cash into the economy and keep interest rates low.

Spot gold was up 0.7% at $1,876.37 per ounce at 1223 GMT, having hit a near one-month high of $1,882.76 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures were up 1.3% at $1,882.70.

Earlier on December 16, the per tola gold price had witnessed an increase of Rs750 to Rs110,750 in the domestic market.

According to the All Pakistan Jewelers Association, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal increased by Rs643 to Rs95,808 in the local market on that day.

