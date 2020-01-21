Gold prices continue to escalate in local markets

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market on Monday edged up by Rs150 to Rs89,850 per tola, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of precious yellow metal also increased by Rs128 and is being traded at Rs77,031.

Meanwhile, Gold prices in the international market saw a dip, registering a decrease of $6 taking the price to $1555 per ounce.

Silver prices in the country per tola remained stable at Rs1080, told Muhammad Arshad, Chairman of All Pakistan Jewelers Association.

