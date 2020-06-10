Gold prices continue to rise in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price witnessed an increase of Rs400 to Rs98,150 in the domestic market on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The 10-gram domestic price rose by Rs343 to Rs84,127, according to All Pakistan Jewellers Association.

The gold price also increased by Rs400 to Rs97,600 in the domestic market on Monday.

Meanwhile, gold rose for a third straight session on Wednesday, helped by a weaker dollar and on expectations the Federal Reserve will maintain its accommodative policy to support the U.S. economy through the coronavirus crisis.

Spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,717.97 per ounce at 0928 GMT, having jumped more than 1% in the last session. U.S. gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,725.30.

Elsewhere, silver gained 0.2% to $17.63 an ounce, palladium climbed 0.4% to $1,948.72, while platinum fell 0.5% to $832.81.

