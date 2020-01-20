Gold prices continue to soar in markets across Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market on Monday edged up by Rs250 to Rs89,700 per tola, ARY News reported.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of precious yellow metal also increased by Rs215 and is being traded at Rs76,903.

Meanwhile, Gold prices in the international market were also increased by $4 to $1561 per ounce.

Silver prices in the country per tola for Monday are Rs1080.

Earlier on January 18, Gold prices in the local market on Saturday edged up by Rs150 to Rs89,450 per tola.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of precious yellow metal also increased by Rs128 and is being traded at Rs76,688.

Meanwhile, Gold prices in the international market were also increased by $1 to $1557 per ounce.

