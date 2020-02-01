Gold prices continue to surge in local, international markets

KARACHI: The gold prices on Saturday increased by Rs50 per tola and traded at Rs 91,550 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of yellow metal saw an increase of Rs43 and traded at Rs78,489.

Read More: Budget 2020: India announces $40 billion spending on farms, tax cuts

Meanwhile, the gold prices in the global market saw an appreciation of 9 dollars, supported by concerns over the potential impact on the global economic growth of a fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak in China which has killed 170 people.

Gold is currently being traded at $1589 per ounce in the global market.

Read More: How Pakistani rupee fared in January?

Earlier on January 30, gold prices increased by Rs450 per tola and traded at Rs 91,500 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of yellow metal saw an increase of Rs385 and traded at Rs78,446.

Comments

comments