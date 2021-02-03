Gold prices fall in domestic market         

KARACHI: The per tola gold price on Wednesday witnessed a decrease of Rs100 to Rs12,7500 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the rate of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs81 to Rs96,669.

In the international market, spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,833.81 per ounce. U.S. gold futures added 0.1% to $1,835.80.

Earlier on January 28, gold prices had continued their upward trend as the per tola price of the precious metal on Thursday witnessed an increase of Rs50 to Rs112,950 in the domestic market.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad had said that the rate of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs31 to Rs96,836.

