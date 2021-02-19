Gold prices fall in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price on Friday witnessed a decrease of Rs450 to Rs109,750 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the rate of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs381 to Rs94,092.

In the international market, gold extended its losing streak to a seventh session on Friday, sliding to its lowest since early July as U.S. Treasury yields continued their march higher, souring the non-interest-bearing metal’s appeal.

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,769.61 per ounce by 1207 GMT, having hit its lowest since July 2 at $1,759.29 earlier in the session.

Read More: Gold rates move up in domestic market

Earlier on Thursday, the per tola gold price had witnessed an increase of Rs100 to Rs111,200 in the domestic market., ARY News reported.

According to All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad, the rate of 10 grams of gold had increased by Rs81 to Rs94,474 that day.

Comments

comments