Gold prices fall in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price on Thursday witnessed a decrease of Rs2,050 to Rs104,300 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the rate of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs1,756 to Rs89,420.

In the international market, gold rose on Thursday, buoyed by lower U.S. Treasury yields, but a firm dollar limited bullion’s advance and kept it near a nine-month low.

Spot gold was up 0.5% at $1,719.67 per ounce at 1228 GMT, having dropped on Wednesday to its lowest since June 9 at $1,701.40. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,717.70, according to Reuters.

Read More: Gold prices rise in domestic market

Earlier on March 1, gold prices had gone up to Rs92,839 per 10 grams in the domestic market, showing a rise of Rs161 from Saturday.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad had said that the per tola gold price had registered an increase of Rs200 to Rs108,300 in the local market.

Comments

comments