Gold prices continue to rise in domestic market

KARACHI: Gold prices continued their upward trend for the second consecutive day as the per tola rate of the precious metal on Saturday witnessed an increase of Rs900 to Rs108100 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the rate of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs772 to Rs92,678.

In the international market, gold rose on Friday, on track for a second weekly gain as U.S. Treasury yields dipped and dollar eased off session highs.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,742.14 per ounce at 3:11 p.m. EDT (1911 GMT), and was up 0.9% this week, according to Reuters.

Earlier on March 19, the per tola gold price had registered an increase of Rs600 to Rs107,200 in the domestic market.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad had said that the rate of 10 grams of gold jumped by Rs515 to Rs91,906.

