Gold prices continue to fall in domestic market

KARACHI: Gold prices extended a downward trend in the domestic market for the second consecutive day on Thursday as per tola price of yellow metal declined by Rs 450 to Rs106,700, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the rate of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs385 to Rs91,478.

In the international market, gold prices eased on Thursday as a stronger U.S. dollar overshadowed support from lower bond yields and worries that lockdowns across Europe would take a toll on the pace of economic recovery.

The dollar index rose to a four-month high against its rivals, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Earlier on March 24, the per tola gold price had witnessed a decrease of Rs 350 to Rs 107,150 in the domestic market.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad had said that the rate of 10 grams of gold dipped by Rs 299 to Rs 91,863.

