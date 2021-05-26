Gold prices see big rise in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price on Wednesday registered a massive increase of Rs 2,850 to Rs 112,750 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the rate of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs2,433 to Rs96,665.

In the international market, gold topped $1,900 for the first time since January on Wednesday, drawing support after U.S. Federal Reserve officials reiterated their dovish stance.

Spot gold rose 0.7% to $1,911.56 per ounce after hitting its highest since Jan. 8 at $1,911.95. U.S. gold futures gained 0.8% to $1,912.30.

PSX sets record

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday recorded a trading volume of more than 1.5 billion shares for the first time in its history.

The traded volume clocked in at 1,560 million shares in today’s session, which is the highest ever in the history of the PSX, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said in a tweet.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar tweeted, “New daily traded volume record set on the pakistan stock exchange (PSX). Today’s volume exceeded previous record by 39 %. Market reacting to signs of sustained recovery.. Though risk still remains.. Also adding to positive sentiment.”

