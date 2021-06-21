Gold rates move up in local market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price on Monday registered an increase of Rs 1400 to Rs 108,700 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the rate of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs 1200 to Rs 93,192.

According to Reuters, Gold prices in the international market firmed on Monday, after posting a 6% drop last week, as a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields boosted the allure of the non-yielding metal.

Spot gold was up 0.5% at $1,772.34 per ounce. U.S. gold futures edged 0.2% higher to $1,772 per ounce.

Silver was up 0.6% at $25.95 per ounce, palladium climbed 1% to $2,490.93, while platinum rose 0.4% to $1,037.89.

On the other hand, the Pakistani rupee extended losses against the United States (US) dollar on the first day of week’s trading in the interbank currency market on Monday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local unit depreciated 61 paisas against the greenback.

The rupee closed at Rs157.51 against the dollar, registering depreciation of 62 paisas over previous close of 156.89, the central bank said.

