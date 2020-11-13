Gold prices increase by Rs800 per tola in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price witnessed an increase of Rs800 to Rs112,550 in the domestic market on Friday, ARY News reported.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal increased by Rs686 to Rs96,493 according to the All Pakistan Jewelers Association. In the international market, gold witnessed an increase of $15 and was traded at $1,885 per ounce.

According to Reuters, gold held steady in a narrow range on Friday, with optimism over a COVID-19 vaccine was countered by market concerns about its rollout as global infections continue to mount.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,876.40 an ounce by 0938 GMT but was down 3.7% for the week, heading for its worst weekly loss since September after the initial vaccine euphoria dented safe-haven investor demand.

Read More: Gold price falls for fourth straight day in domestic market

Earlier on November 6, the per tola gold price had registered a decline on the fourth consecutive day in the domestic market.

According to Chairman All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association, Muhammad Arshad, the per told gold price had witnessed a decline of Rs50 in the domestic market.

The new price of per tola gold stood at 111,750, Chairman All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association, Muhammad Arshad had said.

Comments

comments