Gold prices go down in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price on Saturday once again registered a decline in the domestic market after some gain a day before, ARY NEWS reported.

According to Chairman All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association, Muhammad Arshad, the per told gold price witnessed a decline of Rs50 in the domestic market.

The new price of per tola gold now stands at 112,500, he said.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal decreased by Rs42 to Rs96,450.

The gold prices witnessed an increase by the United States Dollar (USD) three to sell at US$1888 at the end of the business week.

It is pertinent to mention here that a day before, the per tola price of the precious metal witnessed an increase of Rs800 to Rs112,550 in the domestic market on Friday.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal increased by Rs686 to Rs96,493 according to the All Pakistan Jewelers Association. In the international market, gold witnessed an increase of $15 and was traded at $1,885 per ounce.

According to Reuters, gold held steady in a narrow range on Friday, with optimism over a COVID-19 vaccine was countered by market concerns about its rollout as global infections continue to mount.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,876.40 an ounce by 0938 GMT but was down 3.7% for the week, heading for its worst weekly loss since September after the initial vaccine euphoria dented safe-haven investor demand.

