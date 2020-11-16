Gold prices edge up in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price witnessed an increase of Rs100 to Rs112,600 in the domestic market on Monday, ARY News reported.

Likewise, the rate of 10-gram gold increased by Rs84 to Rs96534, according to the All Pakistan Jewelers Association. Meanwhile, the prices of the precious yellow metal in the international market rose by $4 per ounce to $1892.

Gold pared losses from a more than 1% dip on Monday as investors weighed immediate concerns over rising coronavirus cases and bets on further economic support even as Moderna became the second drugmaker to declare effective COVID-19 vaccine test results, said Reuters.

Spot gold slipped 0.1% to $1,886.81 per ounce at 9:21 a.m. EST (1421 GMT). U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,885.50.

Earlier on November 14, the per tola gold price had once again registered a decline in the domestic market after some gain a day before.

According to Chairman All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association, Muhammad Arshad, the per told gold price had witnessed a decline of Rs50 in the domestic market.

The new price of per tola gold stood at 112,500, he had said. Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal had decreased by Rs42 to Rs96,450.

