KARACHI: The prices of gold have witnessed an increase in the domestic market after being traded at Rs 112,350 per tola on Friday, ARY NEWS reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal on Friday, Chairman of All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Muhammad Arshad said that the gold prices witnessed an increase of Rs100 per tola to trade at Rs 112,350.

The prices per 10 gram also witnessed an increase of Rs 81 to trade at Rs 96,317 in the domestic market. he said.

Meanwhile, in the international market, gold prices slipped after posting gains in the previous three sessions as a rebound in the dollar countered the support that came from hopes of a U.S. fiscal stimulus package.

According to a Reuters report, Spot gold was little changed at $1,884.25 per ounce by 1518 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2 percent to $1,887.40 per ounce.

The precious metal was still up about 2.5% for the week and on track for a third straight weekly gain.

Besides this, Silver slipped 0.6 percent to $25.91 an ounce, platinum was down 0.4 percent to $1,039.94 and palladium eased 0.6 percent to $2,327.22 but was up about 0.4 percent for the week.

