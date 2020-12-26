Web Analytics
Gold prices continue to rise in domestic market

KARACHI: Gold prices continued their upward trend as the per tola price of the precious metal on Saturday witnessed an increase of Rs600 to Rs113,350 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs515 to Rs97,180 according to the All Pakistan Jewelers Association.

According to Reuters, gold prices rose in holiday-thinned trade on Thursday as investors remained optimistic over U.S. stimulus and the dollar was mostly lower after Britain clinched a trade deal with the European Union.

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,878.77 per ounce by 1:42 p.m. EST (1842 GMT). U.S. gold futures settled up 0.3% at $1,883.20.

Earlier on December 24, the per tola gold price had witnessed an increase of Rs200 to Rs112,800 in the domestic market.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal had increased by Rs171 to Rs96,707 according to the All Pakistan Jewelers Association.

 

